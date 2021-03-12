Shaan doesn't feature in new music video for a reason

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Singer Shaan mostly features in his music videos but he has made an exception this time for his latest track "Tu jo haan kahe toh haan", which he dropped on Friday.

"'Tu jo haan kahe toh haan' will have to be one of the most catchy tracks I have curated so far. It's also got this happy vibe, which I think should be quite infectious. I stayed away from featuring on the video since the target audience is a much younger generation and, for obvious reasons, with me featuring in the video they may not relate to the song," said Shaan.