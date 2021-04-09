Shaan, Mika pay tribute to Wajid Khan, Sajid gets emotional

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Singers Shaan and Mika, who are seen as team captains in the show "Indian Pro Music League", paid tribute to late singer-composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo. This left Sajid, also a captain on the show, emotional.

In an upcoming episode, a special tribute video for the late Wajid was played, after which Sajid was called on stage and was presented a cap with 'Wajid' written on it.

Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020.

An emotional Sajid said during the show: "I just want to tell Wajid not to worry about me, I am fine, and I have a lot of people here. I guess he should enjoy with papa now and apna time aayega tab hum bhi upar aake milenge. I really don't want to mention any instance on Indian Pro Music League that will end in all of us crying and hence, I've been preparing myself for this day. I am trying to stay strong and thank you all for your support. Let's celebrate Wajid and I want to tell you guys something, not because I am his brother, but the way he used to treat people, his co-artistes and everyone around him, with respect. That is something that I really admire about him and everyone should learn."

Mika said: "I have many special memories with Wajid, but one thing I need to mention today, he was not only a great singer, but a great person, a great brother for all of us. It was a big loss for all of us, but as it is said, legends never die, and his music will always keep him alive in our hearts. and I want to tell Sajid bhai, if you ever miss him, we're all brothers here, please come up to us and hug any of us."

Shaan added: "Wajid Bhai and I have worked a lot together, but as friends, we used to keep talking every other day. I have a lot of his voice notes in my phone still and last I remember, he had messaged, ‘bhaijaan, where are you? I wanted to meet you. You have my new address na? Please come over'. We actually couldn't meet and it really hits me at times. However, I feel we should celebrate his legacy today and throughout our lives."

The episode will air on Sunday on Zee TV.

