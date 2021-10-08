Shaan, Sugandha to mimic top singers on 'Zee Comedy Show' this Saturday

The singer, along with playback singer and comedienne Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, will entertain the viewers by mimicking well-known singers such as Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan, Anu Malik, Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Uthup as a part of their special spoof act.

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Singer Shaan will be share interesting anecdotes from his crowded life when he appears as the special guest during this Saturday's episode of ‘Zee Comedy Show. He will also perform a special act in front of the audience and Laughing Buddha Farah Khan.

Shaan jokes about how the lockdown had impacted everyone's work environment, including his own, but there were some singers who continued with their work during the pandemic.

Addressing this scenario in a light-hearted way, Shaan puts up an interesting act with Sugandha, showing his versatility as a singer, and also keeping the focus on the underlying story of how he was out to garner work, even as the popular music maestros were busy elsewhere.

He surprises everyone on the sets when he sings ‘Aankh Marey' in Udit Narayan's style. Sugandha joins him to sing it in Lata Mangeshkar's iconic style. He also sings the same number in the way Himesh Reshammiya would, while Sugandha sings it in Usha Uthup's style. At the end, Shaan performs ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen' in Anu Malik's inimitable style.

Talking about his act and his experience on the show, Shaan said: "I had a fantastic time on the sets of ‘Zee Comedy Show'. In fact, the artiste and actor inside me woke up and we did a little spoof. It was fun, but I must say all the acts by all the artistes were great. I had a gala time, in fact, laughing out loud along with Farah."

('Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.)

