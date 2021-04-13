Shaan's new Bengali track to release on Poila Boishakh

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Singer Shaan is all set to release his new Bengali song "Mon dubey jaai" on the occasion of Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year), on April 15.

The track is written by Rajib Chakraborty and composed by Shaan himself.

Talking about releasing the song on an auspicious day, Shaan tells IANS: "Poila boishakh being our Bengali new year, (it) seemed the perfect day to release the song. ‘Mon dubey jaai' is soulful track that has been beautifully penned by Rajib Chakraborty, and Mehul Gadani has made a lovely video."