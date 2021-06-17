Shaan's new song 'Tera hissa hoon' celebrates father-son bond

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Singer Shaan release a new song to mark Father's Day on June 20. The track titled "Tera hissa hoon" narrates the tale of a father-son bond.

Opening up about the song, Shaan said it is necessary to spend more time with parents, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

"The pandemic has made us all realise that how satisfying spending time with our close ones can be and to get our priorities right is very important. Let's not wait untill it's too late and spend more time with our ageing parents. They have sacrificed so much for us. It's the least we can do," he said.