Shabana Azmi complains against fraudsters using alcohol shop's name to cheat her

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to social media on Thursday evening to complain against fraudsters who cheated her using the name of an online alcohol shop in the city.

"Finally traced the owners of @living_liquidz & it turns out that the people who cheated me are fraudsters who have nothing to do with Living Liquidz! I urge @mumbaipolice and @cybercrime to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses & scamming us," Shabana Azmi tweeted, tagging Mumbai Police.