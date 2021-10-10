Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shetty, more pen beautiful birthday wishes for Rekha

Several celebrities including Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shetty and more took to their Instagram handles to wish the 'Silsila' actor.Shabana Azmi shared a gorgeous monochrome picture in which Rekha can be seen holding Shabana's face while the latter has a trophy in her hand.She added the caption, "Salgirah mubarak Re. Jeete raho khush raho. Bahut saara pyar. I cherish our friendship, your warmth and your humour. Salamat raho." (Happy birthday. Live long, stay happy. Lots of love. I cherish our friendship, your warmth and your humour. Stay well.)Shilpa Shetty wished "Rekha Maa" by sharing a video on her Instagram Story wherein the two can be seen dancing together on Rekha's song 'Salame-Ishq Meri Jaan' from 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' (1978).Along with the video, Shilpa wrote, "Happiest Birthday Rekha Maa. You are simply amazing and the most beautiful person I have come across. Wishing you good health, love and happiness in abundance. May you always spread your 'Divaness' in different ways and your Aura everywhere you go."Designer Manish Malhotra posted a string of pictures of him with "Rekhaji" and wrote, "Birthday wishes and lots of love to my most favourite, stunning iconic Rekhaji. Her beauty, immense talent, her craft, her songs, dances, iconic looks and her warmth as a friend and all our talks from clothes to movies to music and to memorable positive moments of life all of it and more I love and admire very much. Stay this wonderful always."Several other celebrities such as Rakesh Roshan, Kangana Ranaut and more shared their heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl.Rekha started her career as a child actress in Telugu films such as 'Inti Guttu' (1958) and 'Rangula Ratnam' (1966). In 1970, she made her Hindi debut with the film 'Sawan Bhadon'. With her timeless beauty and graceful presence, Rekha has appeared in around 180 films and has received many accolades throughout her career.'Umraao Jaan', 'Silsila', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Khoon Bhari Maang' are some of the memorable movies of Rekha. She was recently seen as a guest on 'Indian Idol'. She even lent her voice to one of the promos of 'Bigg Boss 15'. (ANI)