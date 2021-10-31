Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha on performing for Diwali special episode of 'Meet'

This is a Diwali party that is part of the episode of 'Meet' and other actors of different serials can be seen shaking a leg. Though the show comes for six days but due to festivity, it is airing Sunday. TV actors like Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul, Nishant Malkani and Kanika Mann, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee and Rithvik Dhanjani can be seen giving performances.

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) The ongoing daily soap 'Meet' is having a Diwali special episode Sunday in which Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha who are the lead actors of 'Kumkum Bhagya' will be performing. Both the actors can be seen dancing on the songs 'Ab Mujhe Raat Din' and 'Bansuri'.

Shabir Ahluwalia shared about the festive vibes and being on the show 'Meet': "We are actually having a lot of fun and especially this is the first time we are meeting Meet Kutumb on the occasion of Diwali. Thankfully Diwali has always been the mediator to have amazing people in life, and this year it got double exciting because not only will I be enjoying it with my friends and family. It has always been exciting with all the lights and jazz that fills in your heart during Diwali, but this year is very special, and I wish everybody the same."

Sriti Jha also expressed her happiness and added: "I am all overwhelmed with the kind of arrangement 'Meet' Kutumb did for us and we are having a gala time with all of them here. We usually spend Diwali with our closed ones, but this time spending it with the whole cast and crew of 'Meet' feels just great. We have been rehearsing for our performances and are super excited to do the final show on the stage."

'Zee Waali Diwali Meet ke Ghar' airs Sunday.

