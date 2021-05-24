  1. Sify.com
  Shabir Ahluwalia's birthday greeting to wife Kanchi Kaul: You are a box full of surprises

Last Updated: Mon, May 24th, 2021, 22:41:24hrs
Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Shabir Ahluwalia wished his wife, actress Kanchi Kaul, on her birthday in a loving way on Monday.

The actor, took to Instagram and posted a series of fun pictures with his better half, and captioned: "Happy birthday love, you are a box full of surprises, well that's what they say about Gemini's, you walk out with one and come back with the other, And I love it, wishing for better times for all of us, so we can get back to #ragingnotaging, you #happybirthday"

Shabir and Kanchi tied the knot in 2011 and have two sons.

