Shagun Pandey: I love the short film genre

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Shagun Pandey, who is part of the short film "Blind Love", says while it was tough to take time out of his busy schedule to shoot for the film, he is glad he did it.

"I love the short film genre. It allows you to explore so much as an actor in a short period of time. This was my first attempt to do a short film and my director Prradip Khairwar convinced me to take this up. I first met him when I was shooting a music video for Guru Randhawa. Pradeep sir was there in the creative team. He asked me for my time and then I got busy with 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', my TV show. Somehow, I managed the time and we shot in Shimla for two days and wrapped this up," he told IANS.