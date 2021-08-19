Shagun Pandey on his role in upcoming show 'Meet'

What's more is that coincidentally, his name is also 'Meet' in the show. He is a rich Haryanvi boy who is not rigid about gender roles and has no issues with women working or men helping out at home.

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Television actor Shagun Pandey, known for playing 'Atharv Bapat' in 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' and 'Uday Kishore Sahani' in 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', has been roped in for the upcoming show 'Meet'.

Talking about his character and the show, Shagun Pandey said: "'Meet' is a well written concept that questions gender roles and breaks archaic stereotypes. With this show, I believe we will be able to make people rethink their views when it comes to what is appropriate or inappropriate for a woman, what she should do or not do. No matter how far women have come today in terms of their achievements, patriarchy is ingrained in a lot of us."

He adds: "I'm honoured to be a part of such a show where the concept of gender neutrality is seeded in so organically. Unlike my personal views on the subject, my character is someone who sits on the fence with regards to understanding gender roles and social constructs. He also feels women should look and dress a certain way so viewers will see me go through a very interesting graph on the show in terms of evolving one's thought process."

The daily soap 'Meet' will feature television actress Ashi Singh in the lead female role of 'Meet' and the show will start from August 23 on Zee TV.

--IANS

ila/kr