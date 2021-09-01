Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film to also release in Tamil and Telugu!

Reliable reports from Bollywood say that hit director Atlee of Theri, Mersal, and Bigil fame's next with Shah Rukh Khan will go on floors from next month.
Unlike the other Shah Rukh Khan films, this yet-untitled film will also have a dubbed release in Telugu and Tamil, thanks to the popularity of Atlee and the film's leading lady Nayanthara.
Sources say that Atlee has finalized three different titles for the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. Touted to be a mass action entertainer, the director will be announcing the rest of the cast and crew in September.
Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do a mass action film for a long time and he found Atlee's script to be exceptional. Sources say that Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment will be producing the film.