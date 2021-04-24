'Shah Rukh Khan' to release his film a week before Salman's Radhe

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde will release his film "Premaatur" on May 7, a week before Salman Khan's "Radhe " hist the screens on May 13.

Prashant has been working as Shah Rukh's body double for the past 15 years. He has worked with the superstar in films such as "Om Shanti Om", "Don", "Chennai Express", "Dear Zindagi" "Raees", and "Fan" amongst others.