Shah Rukh Khan wants to take dancing lessons from his mother-in-law

On Thursday, Shah Rukh reacted to a video posted by his wife Gauri Khan, a day ago on the occasion of her mother's birthday.In the clip, Gauri's mother can be seen shaking a leg with her son to a popular song 'Daddy Cool'."There's no one who can match your steps ... Happy Birthday Mom," she captioned the Twitter clip.Re-tweeting the post, SRK wrote, "Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law."Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991. They are doting parents to three children -- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. (ANI)