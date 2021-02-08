Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chhaiya chhaiya' inspired Arslan Goni to be an actor

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Arslan Goni, who will soon be seen in the web series Main Hero Boll Raha Hoon, says his journey as an actor was inspired by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's act in Dil Se, especially his performance in the film's evergreen track Chhaiya chhaiya.

"The first time I saw 'Chhaiya chhaiya' I was in class nine and I was fascinated by Shah Rukh Khan. I decided that I wanted to be an actor. I remember seeing 'Dil Se' in Ludhiana. My father and my cousin had brought me home in Ludhiana from boarding school for a weekend, and as I entered the theatre the song was just starting. I was mesmerised! That was the first time I felt I wanted to be an actor," he tells IANS.