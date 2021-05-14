Shah Rukh Khan's Eid wish for fans: Be compassionate

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan tweeted Eid wishes to his fans on Friday evening, urging all to be compassionate and helpful towards others.

"Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Love U," Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter.