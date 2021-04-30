Shah Rule launches debut EP 'Hooked'

The rapper drew inspiration from the isolation and the unexpected disruption which the pandemic brought. It talks about the importance of social media in these times.

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Rapper Shah Rule has launched his maiden six-track EP, which has been inspired by the internet age. He worked on the EP at home, during lockdown last year.

"The entire EP was created during the contemplative time I spent in lockdown last year. The concept revolves around social media and the internet age as that's an industry that literally rumbled during Covid. Social media plays a huge part in our daily lives these days especially ever since the Covid outbreak, almost becoming a necessity for survival. it has given us a parallel universe of hilarious memes, hashtags and shortened our attention spans to 140 characters," said Shah Rule.

However, he notes that everything has two sides to it.

"But there are always two sides to any story. Social media can be detrimental and beneficial depending on how you consume it. You can become an overnight online sensation or find a way of staying in touch with extended family overseas, but then there's also cyber bullying and body shaming," he said.

"Majority of the young population is addicted to staying connected but compulsive behavioural addiction needs to be kept in check because tangible exchanges will always supersede reel monologues," he added.

