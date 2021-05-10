Shahana Goswami: Got to hold a real gun as a cop in 'The Last Hour'

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Shahana Goswami was thrilled to play a police officer in the upcoming web series "The Last Hour". Among other things, she got to hold a real gun for the first time.

"When I read the script, it felt like I was reading a thriller book that I couldn't put down. I really liked how something as complex as shamanic traditions was weaved in, in a beautiful and subtle way. I have never played the role of a cop in my entire career. So when I was offered the part, that was a big draw for me as well. I hadn't ever held a gun and got to hold a real gun! This show gave me the opportunity to tick that off the list," Shahana said.