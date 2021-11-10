Shaheer Sheikh delighted with response to his role in 'Pavitra Rishta'

He hopes to get the support of the audience once again for his character and chemistry with Ankita Lokhande who plays 'Archana'. It's a love story of couples who come from middle class families.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is seen as 'Manav' in the web series 'Pavitra Rishta: It's Never Too Late', is happy as the show is going to stream on another online platform.

The character of 'Manav' was made popular by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, when the show aired on a television channel in 2009. Shaheer got a good response from the audience for his portrayal of a simple character 'Manav' in the web series.

He says: "Get ready for 'Manav' and 'Archana's love story that will melt your heart. I am overwhelmed with the response of the audiences for my character 'Manav' and now that the show is streaming on ALTBalaji, we are excited. I hope the audience showers the show with love."

Directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde, and Ritu Bhatia, the show features Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Piyush Ranade, Randeep Rai, and Usha Nadkarni in prominent roles.

'Pavitra Rishta: It's Never Too Late' will stream on ALTBalaji.

