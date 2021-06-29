Shaheer Sheikh loves cycling around on sets between shots

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who features in the show "Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani", loves cycling around on sets in his free time. He says it is an easy way to fitness between shots.

"I believe in maintaining a healthy lifestyle as it makes me feel my best! Yes, it is a struggle sometimes when it comes to managing shoots and routine, but I try to manage it as much as I can in between shoots," he says.