Shaheer Sheikh on how he prepped for his character in 'Pavitra Rishta'

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor Shaheer Sheikh will be seen playing 'Manav' in 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0', a character originally played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and later Hiten Tejwani. Shaheer calls the character "pure".

Talking about how he prepared for the role, Shaheer said: "Manav, I think is one of the most pure and earnest character that I have ever played till date. It inspires you to be this good person and it makes you believe that in today's generation also such people do exist."