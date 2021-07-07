Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat Dilip saab no more: Tributes from Telangna

The chief minister recalled the great and long services rendered by Dilip Kumar as an actor for several decades to the Indian film industry.

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has mourned the death of well-known actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Dilip Kumar (Yousuf Khan) and said this has led to a great void in the Indian film industry.

He conveyed his condolences to members of the deceased actor's family.

The chief minister's son and cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao has also condoled the death of Dilip Kumar.

"He has inspired generations of film actors across the various streams of Indian cinema. Thank you for all the memories sir," tweeted Rama Rao.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi also condoled the death of the legendary actor. "Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat Dilip sb is no more. He was a great human being & it'll be hard to ignore his absence," tweeted the Hyderabad MP.

Asaduddin Owaisi also recalled that he had the opportunity to meet him in 1996 when he'd come to Hyderabad to inaugurate Owaisi Hospital & Research Centre.

The MP posted pictures of the event. In one of the pictures Dilip Kumar is seen with Asaduddin Owaisi's father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi.

