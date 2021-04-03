Shahid Kapoor beats the heat and how!

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor posted a picture on his Instagram account on Saturday that is nothing short of a treat for fans! In the image, the actor takes a dip in the pool as the sun sets in the background.

Shahid looks every inch a scorcher in the frame that plays with light and shadow, running his hand through wet hair. He wears a cool pair of sunglasses, flaunting biceps and a designer beard.