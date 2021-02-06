Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' over weekend in latest Instagram post

The 'Jab We Met' star on Instagram shared a picture sporting a loosely fitted vest as he lays back on a couch and winks at his fans.Sporting messy hair, the actor stunned fans, as he flaunted his chiselled jawline and well-groomed beard.The 'Kabir Singh' star who seemed in the mood to take a rest and lay back on a couch over the weekend, gave an apt caption for the post."Laid back vibes," wrote Kapoor alongside the photo.With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 27,000 likes while scores of the 'Kismat Konnection' star's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid, who had started his acting career with romantic movies, has been taking up intense roles in the past years. Lately, he has starred in movies like 'Haider', 'Udta Punjab', 'Rangoon', and others, which highlighted his versatility as an actor.Kapoor will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna. (ANI)