Shahid Kapoor flaunts beefed-up physique

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor flaunts pumped-up biceps in his social media post on Monday.

The picture on Instagram shows the actor in a beige vest and black baseball cap. He sports a beard and standing close to the camera to showcase his beefed-up body.

"Getting back to the #pump," he wrote as the caption. His picture on the photo-sharing website has garnered over 190K likes.