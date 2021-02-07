Shahid Kapoor flaunts his 'laid back vibes'

"Laid back vibes," Shahid wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 665K likes on the photo-sharing website.

In the image shared on Instagram, Shahid is seen wearing a grey vest and flaunting a rugged look courtesy his hair and beard.

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is showcasing his laid back vibes on his latest post on social media.

On the work front, Shahid is waiting for the release of his upcoming film "Jersey".

The upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish. Till now, the film has been shot in Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

--IANS

dc/rs