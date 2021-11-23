Shahid Kapoor gives touching performance as ex-cricketer in 'Jersey' trailer

Mrunal took to his Instagram handle and shared it along with the caption, "Unleash the power of dreams for the ones you love! Here's presenting the #JerseyTrailer."Gripping the fans with excitement, 'Jersey' sees Shahid in a never-before-seen avatar. Set against the backdrop of India's favourite sport, cricket, the movie highlights the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit.The almost 3-minute long trailer for 'Jersey' takes the audience into the life of a former cricketer played by Shahid and his wife, played by Mrunal. It opens with a jobless Shahid trying to fulfil his son's dream to buy a jersey. After trying to get his wife to give him some money and getting her refusal, he then goes door-to-door, trying to arrange money but eventually ends up trying to steal money from his wife's wallet.In a tug of war between the protagonist's love for family, the various complications he faces and his passion for cricket, he is offered the job of an assistant coach of a cricket team though he seems hesitant. Upping the ante on the furore, the trailer of the movie gives glimpses of his life as a cricketer and the things that led to his exit from the game.With the dream of representing team India one day and fulfilling his son's wish for a jersey as a gift, a man in his mid-30s returns to cricket by the end of the trailer.'Jersey' has been mounted on a lavish scale by its presenter Allu Aravind and producers Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. Aravind was even spotted today at the trailer launch event of 'Jersey'.Other than Shahid and Mrunal, it also features Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role. The movie has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also helmed the original Telugu 'Jersey'.The music directors of 'Kabir Singh', Sachet and Parampara, have composed chart-busting tunes for Shahid once again in 'Jersey'. The film will release in theatres on December 31, 2021. (ANI)