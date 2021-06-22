Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter are in Mira's 'dream team'

In the Instagram images, three of them are seen sporting workout clothes."Dream team," Mira captioned the post.The trio's picture has won several hearts."So cool. It would be fun watching you guys working out together," a user commented."Posers. I wish to be a part of your dream team as well," another one wrote.A day ago, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Mira treated her fans with a video of her performing yoga asanas."You don't need to be a Yogi to do Yoga. Bring your mat and some motivation and let's get flowing," she had posted.Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They share two children, four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain. (ANI)