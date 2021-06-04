Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter recreate 'Karan Arjun' in new post

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actor brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have given a modern spin to the 1995 blockbuster "Karan Arjun" on social media on Friday.

Shahid posted a picture on Instagram where the brothers can be seen smiling at the camera. For caption, he borrowed a line from the hit "Karan Arjun" song, "Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai", filmed on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Raakhi Gulzar.