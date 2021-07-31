Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, others extend birthday wishes to Kiara Advani

Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, and others took to social media to wish the 'Kabir Singh' actor on her birthday.Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to extend birthday wishes to her 'Good Newwz' co-star. Sharing a stunning monochrome picture of Kiara, she wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous @kiaraadvani."Shahid Kapoor, with whom Kiara worked in her career-changing blockbuster movie, 'Kabir Singh', wished her in the quirkiest yet sweetest way.He posted two stills from their movie on his Instagram Story which features both the stars hugging each other. Alongside the first snap, he wrote, "Kya? Aaj @kiaraadvani ka buddayyy hai???" while alongside the second snap, he wrote, "Happy budddayyyy Preettiii" referring to the character name, Kiara played in 'Kabir Singh'.Katrina Kaif also wished Kiara by sharing a stunning picture of Kiara and writing, "Happy birthday @kiaraadvani. Stay beautiful and blessed."Sara Ali Khan also penned a lengthy note for the birthday girl on her Instagram Story.She shared a throwback picture from their get together party at fashion maestro Manish Malhotra's house. The divas could be seen twinning in white outfits. Alongside the stunning snap, Sara wrote, "Happy Happy birthday to you @kiaraadvani. Best of luck for hopefully yet another killer performance and see you soon for our ginger tea night soon. Keep shining!"Wishing happy birthday to the 'loveliest' person she knows, Ananya Panday shared a stunning snap of Kiara on her Instagram Story. Alongside the gorgeous picture, she wrote, "Happy bday gorgeous @kiaraadvani. You are the warmest, loveliest person I know. Have the bestest year."Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor and others also extended birthday greetings to the 'Lust Stories' actor.Speaking about her work front, Kiara Advani is currently awaiting the release of 'Shershaah' co-starring her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.Apart from 'Shershaah', the actor has Karan Johar-produced movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', Anees Bazmee-directed comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and Shashank Khaitan's untitled next in the pipeline.She has also joined the cast of South star Ram Charan's upcoming film, which is being helmed by acclaimed director Shankar.The forthcoming movie marks the second collaboration of Kiara and Ram Charan. The two had earlier collaborated for the Telugu action movie 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', which had released in 2019. (ANI)