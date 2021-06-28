  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Shahid Kapoor leaves fans drooling over his 'pumped up' muscles

Shahid Kapoor leaves fans drooling over his 'pumped up' muscles

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Jun 28th, 2021, 19:15:06hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Shahid Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor, on Monday, gave his fans a glimpse of his muscular physique.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Kabir Singh' star posted a picture of him flaunting his 'pumped-up' muscles.

"Getting back to the pump," he captioned the post, wherein he is seen wearing his workout clothes. He teamed up his workout look with a cool cap.
Shahid's latest image left fans in awe of his body.
"Biceps goals," a user commented.
"Amazing. Keep it up," another one wrote.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid will be next seen in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name.
The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features