Shahid Kapoor leaves fans drooling over his 'pumped up' muscles

Taking to Instagram, the 'Kabir Singh' star posted a picture of him flaunting his 'pumped-up' muscles."Getting back to the pump," he captioned the post, wherein he is seen wearing his workout clothes. He teamed up his workout look with a cool cap.Shahid's latest image left fans in awe of his body."Biceps goals," a user commented."Amazing. Keep it up," another one wrote.Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid will be next seen in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name.The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish. (ANI)