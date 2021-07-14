Shahid Kapoor makes Mira's heart 'skip a beat'

Taking to Instagram, Mira expressed how badly she is missing Shahid."You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn't cut it #missyousomuch," she wrote.Along with it, she treated social media users with a cosy picture of the two.Mira's post left fans in the awe of the couple, who has been married for almost six years now."You both look so good together. God bless you both," a user commented."Such a beautiful picture. May you both always stay happy," another one wrote.According to reports, Shahid is currently shooting for Raj and DK's upcoming web series in Mumbai's Film City.Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name.The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish. (ANI)