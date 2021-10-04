Shahid Kapoor starts Monday on a healthy note

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 4th, 2021, 09:15:02hrs
Shahid Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor is inspiring us to drive away the Monday blues by hitting the gym and building some strength.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shahid shared a glimpse of his early morning workout. In the image, we can see barbells and other gym equipment kept in a room.

"Early morning deadlifts. The best," he captioned the post.
Not only Shahid but his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a workout lover. She often shares her fitness regime with her Instagram followers.
A few months ago, Mira, the mother of two children, surprised everyone with her flexibility. She had posted a video, in which she was seen doing yoga asanas like Chakrasana or the backbend pose, Halasana or plough pose and Padmasana or the lotus pose. (ANI)

