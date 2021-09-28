Shahid Kapoor would love to work with Samantha!

In a recent interaction with fans on Twitter, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he loved Samantha's performance in The Family Man 2 and would love to work with her someday. Interestingly, Shahid is sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in The Family Man director's next.

"Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her sometime", tweeted Shahid Kapoor when a fan asked him to comment about Samantha's performance in The Family Man 2.

After her Bollywood debut with The Family Man 2, Samantha has been getting a lot of offers and she is likely to do one more web show for a leading OTT platform.

On the work front, Samantha has Gunashekhar's fantasy period drama Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan's romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the pipeline.