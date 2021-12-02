Shahid Kapoor's song 'Mehram' from 'Jersey' unveiled

Sung by Sachet Tandon, 'Mehram' is a soulful song. The track's sequence sees Shahid manifesting his desire of turning cricketer once again for the love of his son.Sharing the link of the song on Twitter, Shahid wrote, "#Mehram... the loving comforter. The heart of our film. Hope you feel the depth of its emotion. Presenting our first song from #Jersey."Sachet has also expressed his happiness of working on the song."We have made Mehram with all our love and passion. It's a song that you listen to when you're having a bad day but still have your go-getter spirit fuelled with adrenaline. We hope you enjoy the song as much as we loved making it for you," he said.Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' revolves around Arjun (Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son. The film will release in theatres on December 31. (ANI)