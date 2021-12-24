Shahid's 'coloured hair' had put off father-in-law

The actor, who is promoting his upcoming film 'Jersey' with actress Mrunal Thakur, said that his wife Mira Rajput's father was unimpressed when he first met his future son-in-law.

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor made a shocking revelation about meeting his father-in-law for the first time during his appearance on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Shahid says: "I coloured my hair at that time because in the film ('Udta Punjab'), my character was shown to be a little different. Mira's father wears formal shirts and pants and he has a very neat hairstyle, shaves every morning, like her (Mrunal Thakur) dad."

He continues: "When he saw me for the first time, the look on his face echoed thoughts like, 'who is my daughter marrying!?' 'What kind of a boy is he?' So, now when I go to meet him, I comb my hair properly and his eyes light up with joy."

