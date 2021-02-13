Shailene Woodley spotted for first time since Aaron Rodgers engagement news

As per E! News, less than a week after Rodgers broke the news that he is engaged and the publication later confirmed Woodley is who he is set to marry, the actor was photographed in Montreal, marking her first public sighting since the announcement.However, Woodley did not appear to be wearing an engagement ring when she was photographed during the Friday outing.Woodley was bundled up in a black coat, carrying a bag and concealing half her face with a mask. The 29-year-old actor had arrived at the set of her upcoming movie 'Misanthrope'.The Damian Szifron-directed thriller 'Misanthrope', in which she is starring and co-producing, will tell the story of a cop recruited by the FBI to track down a murderer. Ben Mendelsohn and Jovan Adepo are also featuring in the film.While Woodley is currently at work in another country, a source shared with E! News, "They can't wait to get married and they want it to happen soon."The source spoke about the low-key couple and said, "They had a very intense connection from the beginning. They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise."While the 'Big Little Lies' actor has continued to keep mum about the engagement news, the 37-year-old football pro made sure to credit the star for her support, even if not by name."2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," Rodgers said as he accepted the 2020 Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors on Feb 6.He added, "I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career."Rodgers was previously in a relationship with former race car driver Danica Patrick, although the two split in July of last year after two years together. Patrick's representative had confirmed the news of their split to People magazine at the time. The two had first confirmed they were a couple in January 2018.Rodgers has also previously dated actress Olivia Munn for three years. They split in 2017. Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, whom she reportedly met in Fiji while she was filming the movie 'Adrift'.In January 2018, the actor confirmed her relationship with Volavola by sharing a photo on Instagram stories of her kissing the rugby player. The pair then made their red carpet debut at the film's premiere in May 2018. Woodley, however, said that they had split in an April 2020 interview with the New York Times. (ANI)