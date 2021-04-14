  1. Sify.com
  4. Shaji Azeez’s 'Wolf' to have television premiere on Apr 18

Shaji Azeez’s 'Wolf' to have television premiere on Apr 18

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 14th, 2021, 11:07:58hrs
Wolf

Wolf, directed by Shaji Azeez, with Arjun Ashokan, Samyuktha Menon, Irshad, Jaffer Idukki and Shine Tom Chacko in the cast, will be releasing on Zee Keralam on Apr 18.

G R Indugopan is the writer. Santhosh Damodharan is the producer. Faiz Siddik is the cinematographer and Ranjin Raj is the music director.

Shaji Azeez has co-directed Shakespeare M A (Malayalam) and has directed Oridathoru Postman. He is well known as the director of the popular TV sitcom M 80 Moosa.

Wolf is a thriller happening during the Covid 19 times when a young guy gets stuck at a place during the lockdown. 

