Shaji Azeez’s 'Wolf' to have television premiere on Apr 18

Wolf, directed by Shaji Azeez, with Arjun Ashokan, Samyuktha Menon, Irshad, Jaffer Idukki and Shine Tom Chacko in the cast, will be releasing on Zee Keralam on Apr 18.

G R Indugopan is the writer. Santhosh Damodharan is the producer. Faiz Siddik is the cinematographer and Ranjin Raj is the music director.