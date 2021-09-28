Shaji Kailas’ Mohanlal project starts rolling

The shooting of the new project directed by hit filmmaker Shaji Kailas, with Mohanlal as the hero, has started with a pooja ceremony.

The yet to titled movie is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Shaji Kailas and Mohanlal were last seen together in Red Chillies, which was released 12 years ago. Shaji has directed such celebrated Mohanlal movies like Aaram Thampuran, Narasimham, Thandavam, Natturajavu and Ali Bhai earlier.