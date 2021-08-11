Shakti Arora reveals why 'Ishq nibhava' is special for him

Talking about why the song is special for him, Shakti Arora said: "The reason this music video holds a special place in my heart is because this is my first music video in the Punjabi industry, and the music is extremely catchy, romantic and soothing."

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Popular television actor Shakti Arora, who features in the latest Punjabi single 'Ishq nibhava', has revealed why the song is close to his heart.

"What drew me to the song was a simple boy next door, a lower middle class family who has small dreams and pure love which he has for the girl. The story revolves around a small town romance, making it more appealing to the audience," he added.

The video features Shakti alongside actress Divya Agarwal.

Opening up on his experience of shooting for the video in Chandigarh, the actor said: "The atmosphere, professional crew and working with a well versed actor like Divya just made the work environment more fun. Divya is a very jovial and fun loving girl."

"Shooting in Chandigarh for the first time was a splendid experience for me. Being surrounded by a bunch of people fluently speaking Punjabi was quite fascinating. I got to experience their hospitality, they were so warm and welcoming," the actor said.

The lyrics for 'Ishq nibhava' have been penned by Mannu and Shubham Sharma while the music has been composed by Nitin Gupta and Mannu.

'Ishq nibhava' has released on the YouTube channel of Celebrino Records.

