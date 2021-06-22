Shalin Bhanot helps Kamathipura sex workers, says women solicit for as low as Rs 50

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Television actor Shalin Bhanot is trying to help sex workers in Mumbai's red light area Kamathipura, who find it hard to make ends meet during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. The actor on Tuesday revealed the shocking truth that there are women in the who solicit for as low as Rs 50.

The "Naagin 4" actor took to Instagram to talk about his social and said he is inspired by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

In a video Shalin shared, he can be seen handing out masks and other essentials to sex workers standings in a queue. In another video, the actor is seen having a conversation with Kamathipura residents who express gratitude.

"I suddenly fell desolate & bereft as my car made way into the tiny lanes of Mumbai's damned Kamathipura. During the second lockdown, I felt restless & wanted to put my able self to greater good. There is no dearth of generosity & humanity in this era we all call Kalyug. There are civilians moving moutains & helping the needy. Also emerged a massiah in @sonu_sood bhaiya who inspired us to walk the less traveled path," he wrote.

"I did my research & learnt how our red light area wasn't fortunate enough to get anyone's attention. I got through one social worker from the area. When he mentioned women solicit themselves for as low as Rs. 50. I was numb. I wanted to get people together, raise funds for them but they always say, lead by example. So I did whatever little I could. Learnt about their immediate needs & tried to help about a 100 families," the actor added.

"When I was just about to take leave, some women ran up to me, their eyes moist, they tied their dupatta for a mask, they joined hands & I haven't felt this hopeless in the longest time. I'll try my best but I also need you guys to come forward & help me. I'm genuinely looking for suggestions. Can we try to save our women?" the actor wrote urging netizens to come forward for the cause.

On the work front, Shalin is set to make his OTT debut with the web series "Inspector Avinash" starring Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela.

