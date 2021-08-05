Shalini Kapoor celebrates 'Romance Awareness Month' with hubby Rohit

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Shalini Kapoor who is known for featuring in shows like "Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum" and currently in "Qubool Hai 2.0" is celebrating the "Romance Awareness Month" with her husband. She is married to actor Rohit Sagar.

The 45-year-old actress shares on how tricky can be for some people to express their feelings and adds: "Being romantic can be difficult for some, and for others perhaps they have too much in the way of expectations as to what romance really means."