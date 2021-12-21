Shalini Kapoor on bonding with Vivian Dsena on sets of 'Sirf Tum'

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actress Shalini Kapoor, who currently essays the role of Mamta Oberoi in TV show 'Sirf Tum', shares about her bonding with co-actor Vivian Dsena (essaying her on-screen son Ranveer).

She says: "I'm really enjoying shooting with the team. We all are like a family here on the sets. Vivian and I are friends. He doesn't seem to be someone new to me. We share a good rapport. We are like two kids fighting most of the time and pulling each other's leg. It's fun working when you are comfortable with your co-actors and the entire team."