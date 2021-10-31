Shalini Kapoor on her role in upcoming show 'Sirf Tum'

The 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' actress depicts the personality of a loving mother, 'Mamta Oberoi', who is sweet and tolerant towards everyone. She has a pleasing personality. She is a silent and simple person but at the same place wise and observant also.

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Well known TV face Shalini Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming show 'Sirf Tum' featuring Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh. Shalini will be essaying the role of the mother of Vivian's character 'Ranveer'.

Speaking about her role, Shalini Kapoor said: "'Sirf Tum' is a unique tale of love backed by a very powerful cast. My role is loveable and very impactful that will bring many new twists in the show. I look forward to working with the cast and bringing to life 'Mamta's character very soon."

Shalini is also known for her roles in films like 'Andaaz', 'Dhadak' and TV shows as 'Saat Phere', 'Qubool Hai', 'CID' and many more.

While Shalini will be seen playing 'Mamta', Nimai Bali will play 'Vikrant Oberoi', Ranveer's father and Mamta's husband. Eisha will be depicting 'Suhani's character on-screen.

The daily soap 'Sirf Tum' will air soon on Colors.

--IANS

