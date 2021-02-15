Shalini to play a cameo in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'?

If the reports are to be believed, nearly after two decades, Shalini to make a re-entry in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.
Though it's not a lengthy role, the actress is said to have agreed to play a cameo in the epic period action drama. Shalini and Mani Ratnam had earlier worked together in the classic romantic drama Alaipayuthey.
The shoot of Ponniyin Selvan is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Produced by Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, the film boasts an ensemble of actors including Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Mohan Raman.
AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Ravi Varman cranks the camera.