Shalmali: Lockdown was opportunity, did 2 to 3 virtual gigs a month

"It's been a tough year no doubt, but 2020 also forced us to innovate, break away from what we thought was a way of life, and think anew. Honestly I saw it as an opportunity and did two to three virtual shows a month. Now we are back on the road with my 13-piece band. You just have to keep faith and keep going," she said.

Much has been said about certain big music labels not paying singers because, they claim, they give 'brand value' to artistes by allowing them to use their label to put out their music before fans. Shalmali claims she hasn't faced such issues.

"It's hard for me to comment on others but I am happy to have found likeminded partners in Big Bang Music where artistes have the freedom to create music that stems from personal passion and not just public expectation. I will release my first English album this year and I couldn't be more thrilled," says the singer.

Shalmali had earlier called out trolls who had made nasty comments on her decision of colouring her hair silver. She says that she believes in her 'music' and 'fashion'.

"I think judgement and criticism exists for everyone, it's just more visible when it comes to celebrities. It needs to stop. While we can't shut every mouth, what we can do is set the right example by being ourselves and standing up for what we believe in, whatever may come our way," says the singer.

