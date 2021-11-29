Sham Mashalkar paints the big picture on TV vs. films

He has worked in TV, films as well as advertisements. "In films, the scene which we are going to do is already pre-decided like in the film 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', one to one and a half month before, I got a welcome letter from YRF along with the script and chocolates and a bouquet," he said.

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Sham Mashalkar, who will soon be seen in 'Sasural Genda Phool 2', was an assistant director for four years. After that, he became an actor, and he understands the insecurities involved in the profession.

"In TV, such things do not happen as the scenes change immediately. They tell us to mug up everything because they want to do it right away and after that there would be a backup. Television demands a lot of quick and short memory. Therefore, after doing all these things, films are comparatively easier and simple."

"For an actor, television is like commando training as you have to always be ready for the change of scenes. There are many times when everyone is sitting for the rehearsal and the scene changes at that time," he added.

According to him, there have been many changes that have come up amid the pandemic. "There is a doctor sitting on the sets and everyone wears a mask and roams around. At first, it seemed quite weird, but now it seems like a new normal. I know everyone has a big budget, but the budget of the actors is a bit down and I don't know why the budget in the industry is less whereas everywhere else, it is high," he said.

