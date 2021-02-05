Shama Sikander is grateful to fans for their love

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Shama Sikander recently took a trip down memory lane, by going through her most liked pictures on Instagram. while doing so, the actress acknowledged that her fans keep her going.

"A huge thanks to all my fans. They are the top priority on my list. I always work hard to do better, be the best version of me better for myself and my fans. Their overwhelming love keeps me going and give me strength to keep going," says the actor.