Shama Sikander is 'trying to help as many lives as possible' through virtual fundraiser

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Shama Sikander has joined a virtual fundraiser initiative to raise money for Covid patients, and she says she is trying to reach as many people as she can to provide help.

"It's the most difficult time we have seen in our lives. We are trying to reach as many people as we can. I am taking part in this virtual fundraiser to raise money, which can directly go to the aid of the suffering people through verified institutions. We have to follow all the SOPs asked of us. We are trying to save as many lives as possible. I pray and hope that we all get through this sooner than later," said Shama, who is on board with Mission Oxygen to raise funds, and is also trying to get beds and oxygen for those in need.