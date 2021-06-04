Shama Sikander plants a tree at home to celebrate World Environment Day

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Shama Sikander planted a tree a day ahead of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5.

Shama, who has often spoken on issues pertaining to environment and balance, feels this is the right time to pay attention to our surroundings.

"The essence of this day can be felt currently in an unfortunate way. The current pandemic is a great representation of the imbalance that humans have created in the environment. Plants have enriched and protected the environment in so many ways. I decided to plant a tree in order to contribute to the wellness of environment in a humble, small way," she told IANS.